Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film An Artisan’s Legacy: Tsunekazu Nishioka (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Renji Ishibashi,
Tsunekazu Nishioka
Sutradara
Yûji Yamazaki
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
04 February 2012
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
An Artisan’s Legacy: Tsunekazu Nishioka (2012)
In-depth look at the twilight years, spent training apprentices, of temple builder Nishioka Tsunekazu, who was called the “devil” as he devoted his life to temple architecture. His insistence on the gargantuan timescale of linking life to the next millennium emerges from people who knew him. Remarkable as well for showing the unknown backstage of temple architecture. Nishioka, known as “the last temple carpenter,” handled the major Showa-era repairs of Horyuji temple, and in 1990 was at the scene of the reconstruction work for Yakushi temple.
Yûji Yamazaki
Tsunekazu Nishioka, Renji Ishibashi
tt2251433