Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film An Apology to Elephants (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Lily Tomlin
Sutradara
Amy Schatz
Genre
Documentary,
Drama,
Short
IMDb
8.0/
10from
560users
Diterbitkan
13 April 2013
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
An Apology to Elephants (2013)
Elephants are among the most majestic and intelligent creatures on Earth–but for hundreds of years, they have suffered at the hands of humans. Narrated by Lily Tomlin, this documentary short traces our long history with elephants and explores the many problems that arise when they are brought to live in captivity in zoos and circuses.
Amy Schatz
Lily Tomlin
tt2836524