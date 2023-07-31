IMDb 8.0 / 10 from 560 users

Diterbitkan 13 April 2013

Oleh LIN

An Apology to Elephants (2013)

Elephants are among the most majestic and intelligent creatures on Earth–but for hundreds of years, they have suffered at the hands of humans. Narrated by Lily Tomlin, this documentary short traces our long history with elephants and explores the many problems that arise when they are brought to live in captivity in zoos and circuses.

Amy Schatz

Lily Tomlin

tt2836524