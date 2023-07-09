  1. Home
  3. An American Rhapsody (2001)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

4,480

users

Diterbitkan

22 June 2001

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

An American Rhapsody (2001)

A Hungarian family forced to flee the Communist country for the United States, must leave a young daughter behind. Six years later the family arranges to bring the absent daughter to the United States where she has trouble adjusting. The daughter then decides to travel to Budapest to discover her identity.
Éva Gárdos, Gabriella Winkler, Mary Ann Newfield, Nancy Solomon
Scarlett Johansson, Nastassja Kinski, Tony Goldwyn, Raffaella Bánsági, Ágnes Bánfalvy, Colleen Camp, Mae Whitman, Emmy Rossum, Kelly Banlaki, Bori Kereszturi, Larisa Oleynik, Klaudia Szabó, Marlee Jackson, Lisa Jane Persky

Diterbitkan

Juli 9, 2023 2:01 pm

Durasi

