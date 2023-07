IMDb 3.4 / 10 from 227 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 1997

Oleh mamat

An American Affair (1997)

Mutual friends Barbara and Genevieve are both sleeping with District Attorney Sam Brady. When they become aware of their bizzare love triangle, they plot against him.

Sebastian Shah

Corbin Bernsen, Jayne Heitmeyer, Maryam d’Abo, Robert Vaughn, Thomas G. Waites, Rob Stewart, Pierre Lenoir, Daniela Akerblom, Aimée Castle

