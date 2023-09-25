Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film AmnesiA (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Netherlands
Bintang film
Anniek Pheifer,
Bert Luppes,
Carice van Houten,
Carly Wijs,
Cas Enklaar,
Erik van der Horst,
Eva Van Der Gucht,
Fedja van Huêt,
Hadewych Minis,
Leo van Huêt
IMDb
6.6/
10from
530users
Diterbitkan
03 May 2001
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
AmnesiA (2001)
Alex, a 28 year-old photographer, is no longer able to photograph people, for some mysterious reason. Every time he focuses his camera on someone, the same woman appears in his viewfinder – an image he cannot bear. When his brother Aram, whom he has not seen or spoke to for years, unexpectedly phones him and asks him to come to their parental home because their mother is severely ill and may not have long to live, he panics. The thought of a confrontation with the area where he grew up and the renewed encounter with his family makes him feel nervous. Nevertheless, that evening he leaves for AmnesiA: the estate of his parents, the spot where he spent his youth.
Martin Koolhoven, Sjors op den Kelder, Jack Valkering
Fedja van Huêt, Fedja van Huêt, Carice van Houten, Theo Maassen, Sacha Bulthuis, Cas Enklaar, Erik van der Horst, Erik van der Horst, Eva van der Gucht, Bert Luppes, Carly Wijs, Hadewych Minis, Anniek Pheifer, Leo van Huêt
tt0205738