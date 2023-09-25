IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 530 users

AmnesiA (2001)

Alex, a 28 year-old photographer, is no longer able to photograph people, for some mysterious reason. Every time he focuses his camera on someone, the same woman appears in his viewfinder – an image he cannot bear. When his brother Aram, whom he has not seen or spoke to for years, unexpectedly phones him and asks him to come to their parental home because their mother is severely ill and may not have long to live, he panics. The thought of a confrontation with the area where he grew up and the renewed encounter with his family makes him feel nervous. Nevertheless, that evening he leaves for AmnesiA: the estate of his parents, the spot where he spent his youth.

Martin Koolhoven, Sjors op den Kelder, Jack Valkering

Fedja van Huêt, Fedja van Huêt, Carice van Houten, Theo Maassen, Sacha Bulthuis, Cas Enklaar, Erik van der Horst, Erik van der Horst, Eva van der Gucht, Bert Luppes, Carly Wijs, Hadewych Minis, Anniek Pheifer, Leo van Huêt

