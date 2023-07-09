IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 2,186 users

Diterbitkan 02 October 1996

Oleh mamat

Amityville: Dollhouse (1996)

A dollhouse that is a replica of the infamous Amityville haunted house is given to a little girl. Soon after, all sorts of horrible unexplained accidents start to happen. The family must work together to fight off the terrifying evil that has inhabited their lives.

James Grayford, Steve White, Eddie Ziv, Sarah Casper

Robin Thomas, Starr Andreeff, Allen Cutler, Rachel Duncan, Jarrett Lennon, Clayton Murray, Franc Ross, Lenore Kasdorf, Lisa Robin Kelly

tt0115535