IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 2,891 users

Amigos (2023)

Siddharth, a youngman who runs a family business is astonished to find his doppelgängers Manjunath and Michael on getdopple.com. After meeting up in Goa, they come down to Hyderabad to help Siddarth win over Ishika, a girl looking for superman to be her husband. But things take a drastic turn when NIA swings into action to nab Michael, aka Bipin Roy.

Chalasani Ramarao, Rajendra Reddy

Kalyan Ram, Ashika Ranganath, Brahmaji, Jayaprakash, Saptagiri, Rajeev Pillai, Ravi Prakash, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Raghu Karumanchi, Chaitanya Krishna, Pranavi Manukonda, Kireeti Damaraju, Rajshri Nair, Kalyani Natarajan, Vincent Asokan, Satyam Rajesh, Mathew Varghese, Subhashree Rayaguru, Sonakshi Verma

tt23490586