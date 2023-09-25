IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 446 users

Diterbitkan 09 October 2014

Oleh LIN

America, Here We Come! (2014)

Six Romanian artists get to live the dream of their life in a road-movie full of adventures: America, here we come! Coming all the way from Targoviste – a little town near the capital, the five actors, director, and a little child with his huge teddy bear, cross the ocean to perform in New York. Not everything goes according to plan though. The six decide, for some extra money, to start working with a local agent, also Romanian, settled in The States for some time, who promises them a major tour.

Razvan Savescu

Mihai Călin, Tania Popa, Adrian Văncică, Ioana Blaj, Mira Furlan, Alina Berzunțeanu, Ioan Sapdaru, Gheorghe Ifrim, Alexandru Bindea

tt4256516