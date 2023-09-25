  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Romania

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

446

users

Diterbitkan

09 October 2014

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

America, Here We Come! (2014)

Six Romanian artists get to live the dream of their life in a road-movie full of adventures: America, here we come! Coming all the way from Targoviste – a little town near the capital, the five actors, director, and a little child with his huge teddy bear, cross the ocean to perform in New York. Not everything goes according to plan though. The six decide, for some extra money, to start working with a local agent, also Romanian, settled in The States for some time, who promises them a major tour.
Razvan Savescu
Mihai Călin, Tania Popa, Adrian Văncică, Ioana Blaj, Mira Furlan, Alina Berzunțeanu, Ioan Sapdaru, Gheorghe Ifrim, Alexandru Bindea

Diterbitkan

September 26, 2023 3:34 am

Durasi

