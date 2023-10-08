IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 12,348 users

Diterbitkan 18 September 1987

Oleh mamat

Amazon Women on the Moon (1987)

Acclaimed director John Landis (Animal House, The Blues Brothers) presents this madcap send-up of late night TV, low-budget sci-fi films and canned-laughter-filled sitcoms packed with off-the-wall sketches that will have you in stitches. Centered around a television station which features a 1950s-style sci-fi movie interspersed with a series of wild commercials, wacky shorts and weird specials, this lampoon of contemporary life and pop culture skewers some of the silliest spectacles ever created in the name of entertainment. A truly outrageous look at the best of the worst that television has to offer.

Joe Dante, John Landis, Robert K. Weiss, Carl Gottlieb, Peter Horton

Michelle Pfeiffer, Peter Horton, Monique Gabrielle, Steve Forrest, Griffin Dunne, Joey Travolta, Sybil Danning, Forrest J. Ackerman, Rosanna Arquette, Ed Begley Jr., Angel Tompkins, Kelly Preston, Russ Meyer, Carrie Fisher, Marc McClure, David Alan Grier, Lana Clarkson, Joe Pantoliano, Belinda Balaski, Archie Hahn, Mike Mazurki, Corinne Wahl, Andrew Dice Clay, Ralph Bellamy, Howard Hesseman, Jenny Agutter, Robert Picardo, Phil Proctor, Raye Birk, Arsenio Hall, Phil Hartman, Corey Burton, William Marshall, Tracy Hutchinson, Debby Davison, Sarah Lilly, Rob Krausz, Bryan Cranston, Philip Bruns, Michael Young, Steve Allen, Charlie Callas, B.B. King, Henry Silva, Rip Taylor, Jackie Vernon, Slappy White, Henny Youngman, Lou Jacobi, Robert Colbert, Roxie Roker, Steve Guttenberg, Ira Newborn, Donald Gibb, Frank Collison, Larry Hankin, Matt Adler, Steve Cropper, Paul Bartel, T.K. Carter, Bernie Casey, Robert Loggia, Ronny Cox

tt0092546