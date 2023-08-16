IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 7,969 users

Diterbitkan 27 May 1977

Oleh mamat

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Bollywood action comedy film with a lost and found theme, about three brothers separated during their childhood who grew up in three homes, adopting three religions. They meet in their youth to fight a common villain. It was the biggest blockbuster of 1977, and won several awards at 25th Filmfare Awards including Best Actor, Best Music Director and Best Editing.

Manmohan Desai

Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Pran, Nirupa Roy, Jeevan, Helen, Yusuf Khan, Mukri, Nazir Hussain, Kamal Kapoor, Hercules, Shivraj, Pratima Devi, Moolchand, Master Bittoo, Master Ravi, Baby Sabina, Master Tito, Nadira, Madhumati, Ranjeet

tt0075669