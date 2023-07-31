IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 142 users

Alma’s Rainbow (1994)

The teenage daughter of a Brooklyn beauty-parlor owner blossoms under the influence of her recently-returned show-biz aunt.

Ayoka Chenzira

Kim Weston-Moran, Victoria Gabrielle Platt, Mizan Nunes, Jennifer Copeland, Lee Dobson, Keyonn Sheppard, Roger Pickering, Isaiah Washington

