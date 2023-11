IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 1,519 users

All You Need is Crime (2019)

In the present day, three friends to make ends meet invent a “criminal tour” for the places which were scenes of the Banda della Magliana criminal acts, even with vintage clothes. Suddenly they are catapulted in the 1982, during the Spain World Cup, facing the real Banda della Magliana, which at that time had the control over illegal bets.

Massimiliano Bruno, Gianluca Mazzella, Cinzia Liberati, Giulia Dappio, Gaia Filardo, Natalia Piervincenzi

Alessandro Gassmann, Marco Giallini, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Edoardo Leo, Ilenia Pastorelli, Massimiliano Bruno, Emanuel Bevilacqua, Antonello Fassari, Maurizio Lops, Sergio Zecca, Fabio Ferri, Andrea Venditti, Virgilio Balistreri, Claudio Crisafulli, Alessio De Lorenzi, Jacopo Iebba, Giancarlo Porcari, Sebastiano Re, Silvia Salvatori

