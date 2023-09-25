IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 86 users

Diterbitkan 17 June 2023

Oleh LIN

All Up in the Biz (2023)

Acclaimed director Sacha Jenkins shines a spotlight on the life and rhymes of the ‘clown prince of hip-hop’, Biz Markie, best known for his Top 40 hit, “Just a Friend.” A who’s who of legends like rappers Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan share how Markie’s playful approach to the genre made him a hip-hop icon and left an indelible mark in the world of music.

Sacha Jenkins

Biz Markie, Tara Davis, Tracy Morgan, Nick Cannon, Dapper Dan, Doug E. Fresh, Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, Bill Parker, Diamond Shell, MC Baal, Sue Parker, Erick Sermon, Prince Paul, Elroy Mac, Pedro Torres, Lisa Edwards, Johnny Famous, Craig G, DJ Hurricane, Dave Jolicoeur, Kelvin Mercer, Bernard Alexander, Rakim, Pete Nice, Phade, Eddie Anderson, Ralph McDaniels, Marley Marl, Tyrone Williams

