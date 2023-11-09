  1. Home
All These Sleepless Nights (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Poland

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

1,830

users

Diterbitkan

04 November 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

All These Sleepless Nights (2016)

What does it mean to be awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep? Kris and Michal push their experiences of life and love to a breaking point as they restlessly roam the city streets in search of answers, adrift in the euphoria and uncertainty of youth.
Michał Marczak
Krzysztof Baginski, Michal Huszcza, Eva Lebeuf, Adam Repucha, Kaja Kukuła, Małgorzata Piernik, Aleksandra Talacha, Natalia Atmańska

Diterbitkan

November 10, 2023 12:26 am

Durasi

