IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 1,830 users

Diterbitkan 04 November 2016

Oleh mamat

All These Sleepless Nights (2016)

What does it mean to be awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep? Kris and Michal push their experiences of life and love to a breaking point as they restlessly roam the city streets in search of answers, adrift in the euphoria and uncertainty of youth.

Michał Marczak

Krzysztof Baginski, Michal Huszcza, Eva Lebeuf, Adam Repucha, Kaja Kukuła, Małgorzata Piernik, Aleksandra Talacha, Natalia Atmańska

tt5146068