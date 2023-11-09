Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film All These Sleepless Nights (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Poland
Bintang film
Adam Repucha,
Aleksandra Talacha,
Eva Lebeuf,
Kaja Kukuła,
Krzysztof Baginski,
Małgorzata Piernik,
Michal Huszcza,
Natalia Atmańska
Sutradara
Michal Marczak
Genre
Documentary,
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
1,830users
Diterbitkan
04 November 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
All These Sleepless Nights (2016)
What does it mean to be awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep? Kris and Michal push their experiences of life and love to a breaking point as they restlessly roam the city streets in search of answers, adrift in the euphoria and uncertainty of youth.
Michał Marczak
Krzysztof Baginski, Michal Huszcza, Eva Lebeuf, Adam Repucha, Kaja Kukuła, Małgorzata Piernik, Aleksandra Talacha, Natalia Atmańska
tt5146068