Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film All the World’s Memory (1956) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Jacques Dumesnil
Genre
Documentary,
Short
IMDb
7.7/
10from
1,557users
Diterbitkan
01 November 1956
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
All the World’s Memory (1956)
Toute la mémoire du monde is a documentary about the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris. It presents the building, with its processes of cataloguing and preserving all sorts of printed material, as both a monument of cultural memory and as a monstrous, alien being.
Alain Resnais, André Heinrich, Jean-Charles Lauthe
Jacques Dumesnil
tt0049869