  All the World's Memory (1956)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Bintang film

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

1,557

users

Diterbitkan

01 November 1956

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

All the World's Memory (1956)

Toute la mémoire du monde is a documentary about the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris. It presents the building, with its processes of cataloguing and preserving all sorts of printed material, as both a monument of cultural memory and as a monstrous, alien being.
Alain Resnais, André Heinrich, Jean-Charles Lauthe
Jacques Dumesnil

Diterbitkan

November 29, 2023 5:47 am

Durasi

