Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

696

users

Diterbitkan

15 May 2019

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

All the Gods in the Sky (2019)

30-year-old factory worker Simon lives a solitary existence on a decrepit farm in the remote French countryside. Devoting his time to caring for his sister Estelle, who was left severely disabled when a childhood game went horribly wrong, Simon is plagued by guilt and depression. But he sees a way out, looking to otherworldly forces as a means of liberating both himself and his sister from the corporeal prisons in which they are confined.
Quarxx, Marine Durand, Mickaël Cohen
Jean-Luc Couchard, Melanie Gaydos, Zélie Rixhon, Thierry Frémont, Albert Delpy, Loïc Houdré, Xavier Mussel, Adeline Walter, Sebastian Barrio, Stéphane Coulon, Chryssa Florou, Leo Riehl, Carla Céus, Patrick Diwen, Alvaro Lombard, Tatiana Gontcharova, Jean-Michel Ropers, Juliette Plumecocq-Mech, Marc-Antoine Frédéric, Valentin Capron, Clara Lejeune, Marie Deplagne, Bruno Clairefond, Lisa Livane, David Salles, Badr Iffach, Emmanuel Bonami, Carole Rousseau, Olga Derlacka, Isabelle Côte Willems, Christine Kay, Lawa Fauquet, Joséphine Darcy-Hopkins, Maria Teresa Porcedda, Zinaïda Josa, Nicolas Fabian, Laurent Borel, Freddy Bournane, Quentin Lasbazeilles, Abderrahim Maziane, Laurent Gence, Boris Gillot, Garry Jamet, Hervé Jacquet, Alexandre Charpentier, David Lancelin Guerrero

Diterbitkan

November 29, 2023 5:47 am

Durasi

