Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Abderrahim Maziane,
Adeline Walter,
Albert Delpy,
Alexandre Charpentier,
Alvaro Lombard,
Badr Iffach,
Boris Gillot,
Bruno Clairefond,
Carla Céus,
Carole Rousseau
Sutradara
Marine Durand,
Mickaël Cohen,
Quarxx
IMDb
6.1/
10from
696users
Diterbitkan
15 May 2019
Synopsis
All the Gods in the Sky (2019)
30-year-old factory worker Simon lives a solitary existence on a decrepit farm in the remote French countryside. Devoting his time to caring for his sister Estelle, who was left severely disabled when a childhood game went horribly wrong, Simon is plagued by guilt and depression. But he sees a way out, looking to otherworldly forces as a means of liberating both himself and his sister from the corporeal prisons in which they are confined.
Quarxx, Marine Durand, Mickaël Cohen
Jean-Luc Couchard, Melanie Gaydos, Zélie Rixhon, Thierry Frémont, Albert Delpy, Loïc Houdré, Xavier Mussel, Adeline Walter, Sebastian Barrio, Stéphane Coulon, Chryssa Florou, Leo Riehl, Carla Céus, Patrick Diwen, Alvaro Lombard, Tatiana Gontcharova, Jean-Michel Ropers, Juliette Plumecocq-Mech, Marc-Antoine Frédéric, Valentin Capron, Clara Lejeune, Marie Deplagne, Bruno Clairefond, Lisa Livane, David Salles, Badr Iffach, Emmanuel Bonami, Carole Rousseau, Olga Derlacka, Isabelle Côte Willems, Christine Kay, Lawa Fauquet, Joséphine Darcy-Hopkins, Maria Teresa Porcedda, Zinaïda Josa, Nicolas Fabian, Laurent Borel, Freddy Bournane, Quentin Lasbazeilles, Abderrahim Maziane, Laurent Gence, Boris Gillot, Garry Jamet, Hervé Jacquet, Alexandre Charpentier, David Lancelin Guerrero
tt7543784