IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 166 users

Diterbitkan 02 November 2012

Oleh LIN

All That You Possess (2012)

An obsessed scholar attempts to withdraw from the world but finds personal ties drawing him back into the family he had left behind, in this novelistic, beautifully modulated drama from acclaimed Québécois filmmaker Bernard Émond.

Bernard Émond

Patrick Drolet, Willia Ferland-Tanguay, Isabelle Vincent, Jack Robitaille, Gilles Renaud, Sara Simard, Geneviève St-Louis, Mateusz Grydlik, Vincent Champoux

tt2458596