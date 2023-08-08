IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 4,907 users

Diterbitkan 11 March 2022

Oleh mamat

All My Friends Hate Me (2022)

It’s Pete’s birthday and the old gang from college are throwing him a party out in the country. During what’s meant to be a joyful weekend reunion, Pete finds himself increasingly unnerved by his friends inside jokes and snarky comments. Is he being paranoid or is he the butt of some elaborate joke?

Andrew Gaynord

Tom Stourton, Georgina Campbell, Charly Clive, Antonia Clarke, Joshua McGuire, Dustin Demri-Burns, Graham Dickson, Christopher Fairbank, Kieran Hodgson

tt9340892