IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 75 users

Diterbitkan 19 October 2012

Oleh LIN

All God’s Children (2012)

Alina and her husband Peter, had lost his son in a car accident. They came to Moldova, Alina place of birth, trying to adopt a child. Păvălaş reminds him of his lost son. Irina fled from Italy and returned to find the child. She meets her friend, Tatiana, and together they go in search of Păvălaş.

Adrian Popovici

Jhoni Alici, Lilia Bejan, Ion Beregoi, Vas Blackwood, Emergian Cazac, Michael Ironside, Paolo Seganti

tt2507154