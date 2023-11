IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 428 users

Diterbitkan 09 June 2001

Oleh mamat

All About Our House (2001)

Two newlyweds decide to build their dream home, and hire an old friend named Yanagisawa to design it. Unfortunately, Yanagisawa isn’t licensed to build homes, so they call in the wife’s father, a retired carpenter, to help out. When Yanagisawa’s contemporary ideas clash with the old carpenter’s traditional Japanese methods, the project becomes a huge mess.

Koki Mitani

Toshiaki Karasawa, Kunie Tanaka, Naoki Tanaka, Akiko Yagi, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Akira Shirai, Nobuo Yana, Takashi Ebata, Shōbun Inoue, Hyōe Enoki, Teruo Matsuyama, Kojiro Matsumoto, Yoko Nogiwa, Jitsuko Yoshimura, Michiko Shimizu, Hiroyuki Sanada, Yoshimasa Kondo, Zen Kajiwara, Shôzô Endô

tt0307162