IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 1,839 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 2010

Oleh mamat

All About Evil (2010)

A mousy librarian inherits her father’s beloved but failing old movie house. In order to save the family business, she discovers her inner serial killer — and a legion of rabid gore fans — when she starts turning out a series of grisly shorts. What her fans don’t realize yet is that the murders in the movies are all too real…

Joshua Grannell

Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Dekker, Cassandra Peterson, Mink Stole, Noah Segan, Jack Donner, Jade Ramsey, Nikita Ramsey, Ashley Fink, Ariel Hart, Patrick Bristow, Robin Calvert, Julie Caitlin Brown, Joshua Grannell, Kat Turner, Anthony Fitzgerald, Lyndsy Kail, Santia Andrews, Jennifer Taher, Gwyneth Richards, Heklina

tt1307858