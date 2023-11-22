IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 237 users

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out (2023)

Itsy is new in town and her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin, who believes his parents were abducted by aliens. An aspiring journalist, Itsy decides to write an exposé on Calvin but ends up discovering much more.

Jake Van Wagoner

Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Will Forte, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matt Biedel, Hailey Smith, Landry Townsend, Kenneth Cummins, Thomas Cummins, Arvin Mitchell, Pamela Beheshti, Alireza Mirmontazeri

tt16531614