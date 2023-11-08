  1. Home
26 February 1988

Synopsis

Alien from L.A. (1988)

When her archaeologist father disappears on an expedition, Wanda sets out to look for him. What she finds is a secret underground world, where no one believes in life on the surface and where she and her father are taken for spies.
Albert Pyun
Kathy Ireland, William R. Moses, Richard Haines, Don Michael Paul, Thom Mathews, Simon Poland, Linda Kerridge, Deep Roy, Christian Andrews, Jeff Celentano, Lynda Marshall, Greg Latter, Denis Smith, Janie du Plessis

