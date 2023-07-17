IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 235 users

22 December 1937

Oleh mamat

Alibi (1937)

Paris, 1937. Winckler kills his enemy Gordon, a Chicago mobster, from the stage of a Parisian music hall, where he performs telepathy. He pays another artist, Helene, so that she tells the police they’ve spent the night together, which doesn’t fool Callas, the police officer who investigates the murder. He hires one of his fellow officers in order to seduce Helene.

Pierre Chenal

Erich von Stroheim, Louis Jouvet, Jany Holt, Albert Préjean, Véra Flory, Foun-Sen, Génia Vaury, Made Siamé, Roger Blin, Philippe Richard, Jean Témerson, Maurice Baquet, Pierre Labry, Max Dalban, Florence Marly, Margo Lion, Bobby Martin, Thelma Minor

