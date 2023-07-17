  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

Genre

Crime

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

235

users

Diterbitkan

22 December 1937

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Alibi (1937)

Paris, 1937. Winckler kills his enemy Gordon, a Chicago mobster, from the stage of a Parisian music hall, where he performs telepathy. He pays another artist, Helene, so that she tells the police they’ve spent the night together, which doesn’t fool Callas, the police officer who investigates the murder. He hires one of his fellow officers in order to seduce Helene.
Pierre Chenal
Erich von Stroheim, Louis Jouvet, Jany Holt, Albert Préjean, Véra Flory, Foun-Sen, Génia Vaury, Made Siamé, Roger Blin, Philippe Richard, Jean Témerson, Maurice Baquet, Pierre Labry, Max Dalban, Florence Marly, Margo Lion, Bobby Martin, Thelma Minor

Diterbitkan

Juli 17, 2023 2:38 pm

Durasi

