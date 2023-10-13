IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,552 users

Diterbitkan 20 March 1959

Oleh mamat

Alias Jesse James (1959)

Insurance salesman Milford Farnsworth sells a man a life policy only to discover that the man in question is the outlaw Jesse James. Milford is sent to buy back the policy, but is robbed by Jesse. And when Jesse learns that Milford’s boss is on the way out with more cash, he plans to rob him too and have Milford get killed in the robbery while dressed as Jesse, and collect on the policy.

Daniel McCauley, Norman Z. McLeod

Bob Hope, Rhonda Fleming, Wendell Corey, Gloria Talbott, Jim Davis, Will Wright, Mary Young, Mickey Finn, Bob Gunderson, Fred Kohler Jr., Ethan Laidlaw, Glenn Strange, James Arness, Oliver Blake, Ward Bond, Wally Brown, James Burke, Iron Eyes Cody, Gary Cooper, Bing Crosby, Scatman Crothers, Gail Davis, Sayre Dearing, Chuck Hamilton, J. Anthony Hughes, I. Stanford Jolley, Ray Jones, Jack Lambert, Lyle Latell, Wilbur Mack, Mike Mahoney, Mike Mazurki, Sid Melton, Hugh O’Brian, Nestor Paiva, Fess Parker, Emory Parnell, Roy Rogers, Michael Ross, Cosmo Sardo, Jay Silverheels, George E. Stone, Jack Tornek, Trigger, Harry Tyler, Sailor Vincent, Joseph Vitale, Richard Alexander

tt0052545