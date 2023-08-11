IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 161 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Alex/October (2022)

A desperate man places a bizarre classified ad to end his life, but a strange turn of events occurs when an aimless girl decides to answer. As their lives collide, they realize the smallest choices can be the difference between life and death.

Joshua Schilling, Alyssa Alexander, Saró Melero Bonnin, Josh Hope

Brad Hunt, Tara Shayne, Ethan Cutkosky, Stacy Edwards, Lisa Zane, Rivkah Reyes, Sophie Leonard, Roberto Jay, Javier Villamil, Cindy Chang, Rich Holton, Vincent Teninty, Christopher Meister, Kate Froehlich, Marianna Gallegos

tt2477518