IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 5,070 users

Airwolf: The Movie (1984)

Airwolf is capable of supersonic speeds, invisible to radar and armed with ultra state-of-the-art hardware. Airwolf is the most awesome aerial weapon ever developed. When the helicopter is stolen by Libyan mercenaries, Michael Archangel, Project director for the CIA, enlists the help of Vietnam veteran Stringfellow Hawke and his closest friend Dominic Santini, to attempt to recover the Airwolf. The mission throws them into the midst of Middle Eastern violence and destruction, where they come face to face with danger, romance and intrigue in their battle to re-possess the deadliest aerial weapon ever used.

Donald P. Bellisario

Jan-Michael Vincent, Ernest Borgnine, Alex Cord, David Hemmings, Belinda Bauer, Deborah Pratt, Eugene Roche, W.K. Stratton, Dean Wein, Frank Annese, John Calvin, Philip Bruns, Tina Chen, Herbert Jefferson Jr., Gary Epper

