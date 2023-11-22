IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 145 users

Diterbitkan 29 September 2023

Oleh LIN

AIMEE: The Visitor (2023)

Scott Keyes is a brilliant but misanthropic computer hacker who generally prefers porn to living women and computers to human beings. But Keyes’ life is about to be turned upside-down. Thanks to some code-breaking by his partners Hunter and Gazelle, Keyes is finally able to unlock AIMEE, an incredibly advanced Artificial Intelligence program that appears in the form of a beautiful and seductive woman. But what a smitten Keyes doesn’t realize, and what Gazelle soon discovers, is that AIMEE is an advanced infiltration program and has been designed to learn from whoever downloads her, become whatever he most desires, and in the process, to take over, control, dominate, replicate, spread – and ultimately destroy anyone who opposes her.

Charles Band, Shawn Booth, Shawn Booth

Dallas Schaefer, Faith West, Felix Merback, Tom Dacey Carr, Joe Kurak, Liz Jordan, Lexi Lore

tt28492482