IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 4,055 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 2008

Oleh mamat

Afterwards (2008)

Newly divorced lawyer Nathan Del Amico is shaken up after he meets a doctor who claims that he can sense when select people are about to die. Though he doesn’t believe the doctor, events in Nathan’s life slowly make him think he’s not long for this world.

Gilles Bourdos

John Malkovich, Romain Duris, Evangeline Lilly, Reece Thompson, Pascale Bussières, Sara Waisglass, Bruno Verdoni, Joan Gregson, Mark Camacho, Robin Wilcock, Edward Yankie, Carlo Mestroni, Glenda Braganza, Henri Pardo, Leni Parker, Scott Faulconbridge

tt0940580