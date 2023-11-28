IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 3,612 users

After the Ball (2015)

After the Ball, a retail fairy tale set in the world of fashion. Kate’s dream is to design for couturier houses. Although she is a bright new talent, Kate can’t get a job. No one trusts the daughter of Lee Kassell, a retail guru who markets clothes “inspired” by the very designers Kate wants to work for. Who wants a spy among the sequins and stilettos? Reluctantly, Kate joins the family business where she must navigate around her duplicitous stepmother and two wicked stepsisters. But with the help of a prince of a guy in the shoe department her godmother’s vintage clothes and a shocking switch of identities, Kate exposes the evil trio, saves her father’s company — and proves that everyone can wear a fabulous dress.

Sean Garrity

Portia Doubleday, Marc-André Grondin, Chris Noth, Lauren Holly, Natalie Krill, Anna Hopkins, Mimi Kuzyk, Carlo Rota, Colin Mochrie, Lola Tash, Sabrina Campilii, David Michaël, Michael Mancini, Deena Aziz, Sasha Lipskaia, Ron Sakamoto, Rebecca Croll, Emma Elle Paterson, Jade Hassouné, Raphael Grosz-Harvey, Lucien Bergeron, Francis Vachon, Jeehye Jung, Chris Wilding, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Matt Langton, Mark Aylward, Julien Boissaud, Martin Brisebois, Katherine Cleland, Nathaly Thibault

tt3717016