IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 596 users

Diterbitkan 22 March 1960

Oleh LIN

Afraid to Die (1960)

On his release from prison a young yakuza, along with his brother, decides to turn his back on criminal life instead of taking over the position of his recently deceased father, boss of the Asahina clan. But their exit proves more difficult than planned when their rival clan steps in to exact revenge.

Yasuzō Masumura, Kiyoshi Ishida

Yukio Mishima, Ayako Wakao, Keizô Kawasaki, Eiji Funakoshi, Takashi Shimura, Yoshie Mizutani, Michiko Ono, Mayumi Kurata, Shigeru Kôyama, Ken Mitsuda, Jun Negami, Mantarō Ushio, Reizaburō Yamamoto, Jun Hamamura, Eiichi Takamura, Yasushi Sugita, Kisao Tobita, Tôru Konoki, Jun Osanai, Tatsuo Hanabu, Koichi Ito, Rin Sugimori, Mayumi Kurata, Masatoshi Sasaki, Manabu Morita, Tsuneko Sudô, Shunji Tsuda, Hiroshi Otsuka, Fukuko Yahagi, Takaya Hijikata, Misufumi Kosugi

tt0140307