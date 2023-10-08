IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 1,464 users

Diterbitkan 28 March 1941

Oleh mamat

Adventures of Captain Marvel (1941)

On a scientific expedition to Siam young Billy Batson is given the ability to change himself into the super-powered Captain Marvel by the wizard Shazam, who tells him his powers will last only as long as the Golden Scorpion idol is threatened. Finding the idol, the scientists realize it could be the most powerful weapon in the world and remove the lenses that energize it, distributing them among themselves so that no one would be able to use the idol by himself. Back in the US, Billy Batson, as Captain Marvel, wages a battle against an evil, hooded figure, the Scorpion, who hopes to accumulate all five lenses, thereby gaining control of the super-powerful weapon

John English, William Witney

Tom Tyler, Frank Coghlan Jr., William Benedict, Louise Currie, Robert Strange, Harry Worth, Bryant Washburn, Kenne Duncan, George Lynn, George Pembroke, Reed Hadley, Jack Mulhall, Nigel De Brulier, Tetsu Komai, Stanley Price, Gerald Mohr

tt0033317