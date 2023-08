IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 541 users

Diterbitkan 22 September 2004

Oleh mamat

Addictions and Subtractions (2004)

A look at the notorious Colombian Medellin cocaine cartel. Former coke addict has built a new life as contractor, but cannot shake off his past on drugs.

Víctor Gaviria

Alonso Arias, Fabio Restrepo, Fredy York Monsalve, Juan Carlos Uribe, Ana Isabel Velásquez, María Isabel Gaviria, Ana María Naranjo, José Rincón

tt0265825