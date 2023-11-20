Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Act of Vengeance (1974) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anneka Di Lorenzo,
Cheryl Waters,
Connie Strickland,
Dennis Cross,
Fred Lerner,
Hank Rolike,
Jay Fletcher,
Jennifer Lee Pryor,
Jo Ann Harris,
Joan McCall
Sutradara
Bob Kelljan
IMDb
5.5/
10from
998users
Diterbitkan
02 January 1974
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Act of Vengeance (1974)
A woman is sexually assaulted by a serial rapist wearing a hockey mask. She and other victims form a squad that targets would-be rapists, all the while searching for the mask wearing maniac that raped them all.
Bob Kelljan
Jo Ann Harris, Peter Brown, Jennifer Lee Pryor, Lisa Moore, Connie Strickland, Patricia Estrin, Lada Edmund Jr., Tony Young, Steve Kanaly, Ross Elliott, John Pickard, Ninette Bravo, Stanley Adams, Joan McCall, Anneka Di Lorenzo, Cheryl Waters, Jay Fletcher, Marie O’Henry, Hank Rolike, Fred Lerner, Troy Melton, Dennis Cross
tt0072067