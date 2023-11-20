IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 998 users

Diterbitkan 02 January 1974

Oleh mamat

Act of Vengeance (1974)

A woman is sexually assaulted by a serial rapist wearing a hockey mask. She and other victims form a squad that targets would-be rapists, all the while searching for the mask wearing maniac that raped them all.

Bob Kelljan

Jo Ann Harris, Peter Brown, Jennifer Lee Pryor, Lisa Moore, Connie Strickland, Patricia Estrin, Lada Edmund Jr., Tony Young, Steve Kanaly, Ross Elliott, John Pickard, Ninette Bravo, Stanley Adams, Joan McCall, Anneka Di Lorenzo, Cheryl Waters, Jay Fletcher, Marie O’Henry, Hank Rolike, Fred Lerner, Troy Melton, Dennis Cross

tt0072067