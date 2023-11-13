IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 3,267 users

Diterbitkan 10 March 2003

Absolon (2003)

In the near future, a virus has infected everyone on the planet, and Absolon is a drug that everyone must take to stay alive. One corporation controls the drug. Murchison is the leader of this firm. A scientist who was researching the virus is found murdered, and Norman Scott is the policeman who investigates the crime.

David DeBartolomé

Christophe Lambert, Lou Diamond Phillips, Kelly Brook, Ron Perlman, Roberta Angelica, Neville Edwards, Tre Smith, James Kidnie, Donald Burda, Topaz Hasfal-Schou

tt0300902