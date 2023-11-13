Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Absolon (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Christophe Lambert,
Donald Burda,
James Kidnie,
Kelly Brook,
Lou Diamond Phillips,
Neville Edwards,
Roberta Angelica,
Ron Perlman,
Topaz Hasfal-Schou,
Tre Smith
Sutradara
David DeBartolomé
IMDb
4.2/
10from
3,267users
Diterbitkan
10 March 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Absolon (2003)
In the near future, a virus has infected everyone on the planet, and Absolon is a drug that everyone must take to stay alive. One corporation controls the drug. Murchison is the leader of this firm. A scientist who was researching the virus is found murdered, and Norman Scott is the policeman who investigates the crime.
