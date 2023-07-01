IMDb 7 / 10 from 36 users

A Woman of No Importance (2017)

Olivier award-winner Eve Best (A Moon for the Misbegotten and Hedda Gabler) and BAFTA-nominated actress Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) star in this new classically staged production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy directed by Dominic Dromgoole, former Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe. The first play from the Classic Spring Theatre Company’s Oscar Wilde Season, A Woman of No Importance will be captured live for cinemas from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End. An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord, and an innocent young chap join a house party of fin de siècle fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long-buried secret. First performed in 1893, Oscar Wilde’s marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama satirised the socially conservative world of the Victorian upper-class, creating a vivid new theatrical voice which still resonates today.

Dominic Dromgoole

Eve Best, Anne Reid, Dominic Rowan, Eleanor Bron, Harry Lister Smith, William Gaunt, William Mannering, Crystal Clarke, Meg Coombs, Sam Cox, Emma Fielding, Phoebe Fildes, Sioned Jones, Paul Rider

