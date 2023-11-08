  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Spain

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

2,669

users

Diterbitkan

15 November 1973

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

A Virgin Among the Living Dead (1973)

A girl arrives from London to visit her estranged relatives in a remote castle for the reading of her father’s will. After a while she discovers that they are all in fact dead and her decision to live with them turns into a nightmare. Unable to leave she’s drawn into a macabre underworld through visions of nude satanic rituals and her own impending sacrifice.
Jesús Franco
Christina von Blanc, Carmen Yazalde, Rosa Palomar, Anne Libert, Howard Vernon, Jesús Franco, Paul Müller, Alice Arno, Wal Davis, Antonio de Cabo, Nicole Guettard, Linda Hastreiter, Rose Kiekens, France Nicolas, Pierre Taylou

Diterbitkan

November 8, 2023 10:11 pm

Durasi

