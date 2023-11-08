IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 2,669 users

A Virgin Among the Living Dead (1973)

A girl arrives from London to visit her estranged relatives in a remote castle for the reading of her father’s will. After a while she discovers that they are all in fact dead and her decision to live with them turns into a nightmare. Unable to leave she’s drawn into a macabre underworld through visions of nude satanic rituals and her own impending sacrifice.

Jesús Franco

Christina von Blanc, Carmen Yazalde, Rosa Palomar, Anne Libert, Howard Vernon, Jesús Franco, Paul Müller, Alice Arno, Wal Davis, Antonio de Cabo, Nicole Guettard, Linda Hastreiter, Rose Kiekens, France Nicolas, Pierre Taylou

tt0066914