IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 5,491 users

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

The story of an introverted young girl just reaching adulthood who takes a liking to an older woman she meets at a party and determines to match her off with her father, despite the latter’s already having a lover of his own.

Éric Rohmer

Anne Teyssèdre, Hugues Quester, Florence Darel, Eloïse Bennett, Sophie Robin, Marc Lelou, François Lamore

tt0097106