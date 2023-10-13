  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

5,491

users

Diterbitkan

04 April 1990

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

The story of an introverted young girl just reaching adulthood who takes a liking to an older woman she meets at a party and determines to match her off with her father, despite the latter’s already having a lover of his own.
Éric Rohmer
Anne Teyssèdre, Hugues Quester, Florence Darel, Eloïse Bennett, Sophie Robin, Marc Lelou, François Lamore

Diterbitkan

Oktober 13, 2023 10:12 pm

Durasi

