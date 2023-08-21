  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

1,123

users

Diterbitkan

14 May 1933

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

A Study in Scarlet (1933)

In London, a secret society led by lawyer Thaddeus Merrydew collects the assets of any of its deceased members and divides them among the remaining members. Society members start dropping like flies. Sherlock Holmes is approached by member James Murphy’s widow, who is miffed at being left penniless by her husband. When Captain Pyke is shot, Holmes keys in on his mysterious Chinese widow as well as the shady Merrydew. Other members keep dying: Malcom Dearing first, then Mr. Baker. There is also an attempt on the life of young Eileen Forrester, who became a reluctant society member upon the death of her father. Holmes’ uncanny observations and insights are put to the test.
Edwin L. Marin
Reginald Owen, Anna May Wong, Alan Mowbray, Warburton Gamble, June Clyde, John Warburton, Doris Lloyd, J. M. Kerrigan, Alan Dinehart, Billy Bevan, Leila Bennett, Wyndham Standing, Halliwell Hobbes

Diterbitkan

Agustus 21, 2023 8:46 pm

Durasi

