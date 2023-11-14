IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 466 users

Diterbitkan 12 March 1994

Oleh mamat

A Soul Haunted by Painting (1994)

At the beginning of the twentieth century, Yu-liang leaves a brothel in a small Chinese town, to become the second wife of Mr. Pan. While Pan is away at the revolution in Yunnan, Yu-liang learns to paint and takes art classes at the Shanghai Art Institute, until it is closed for painting nudes. Because she cannot bear him a son, Yu-liang leaves Pan to his first wife, and studies art in Paris, where she wins an award for a nude self-portrait. She returns to join Pan in Nanking in the 1930’s, and becomes a Professor until it is discovered that she came from a brothel. She returns to Paris to live the rest of her life there, and finally gains a major exhibition of her work.

Huang Shuqin

Gong Li, Fang Cen, Da Shichang, Derek Yee Tung-Sing, Zhao Wei, Sabine Bail, Shao Tung Chou, Kanger Li, Zhou Bo, Junxia Gao, Feng Tien

tt0107158