Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Song Called Hate (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Iceland
Bintang film
Bashar Murad,
Einar Hrafn Stefánsson,
Klemens Nikulásson Hannigan,
Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson,
Nadav Lapid
Sutradara
Anna Hildur
Genre
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.7/
10from
242users
Diterbitkan
17 June 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
A Song Called Hate (2021)
The pro-Palestinian, anti-capitalist, BDSM-provocative, techno-punk performance art ensemble (!) Hatari unsurprisingly drew attention to themselves with their performance at the Icelandic qualifiers for the Eurovision Song Contest. So much so that they won and therefore were allowed to perform at the main event in Tel Aviv. But what now? Should they boycott the event, swallow their idealism or use their airtime to criticise the host country for their illegal occupation of Palestine? The Icelandic director Anna Hildur joins the boys in the band all the way to the fateful final. Produced by the team behind the Nick Cave film ‘20,000 days on Earth’.
Anna Hildur
Klemens Nikulásson Hannigan, Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson, Einar Hrafn Stefánsson, Nadav Lapid, Bashar Murad
tt11920800