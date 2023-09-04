IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 242 users

A Song Called Hate (2021)

The pro-Palestinian, anti-capitalist, BDSM-provocative, techno-punk performance art ensemble (!) Hatari unsurprisingly drew attention to themselves with their performance at the Icelandic qualifiers for the Eurovision Song Contest. So much so that they won and therefore were allowed to perform at the main event in Tel Aviv. But what now? Should they boycott the event, swallow their idealism or use their airtime to criticise the host country for their illegal occupation of Palestine? The Icelandic director Anna Hildur joins the boys in the band all the way to the fateful final. Produced by the team behind the Nick Cave film ‘20,000 days on Earth’.

Anna Hildur

Klemens Nikulásson Hannigan, Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson, Einar Hrafn Stefánsson, Nadav Lapid, Bashar Murad

