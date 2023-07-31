Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Paris Proposal (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alexa PenaVega,
Bertrand Pellerin,
Bethany Brown,
Daniel Lundh,
Dimo Alexiev,
Elie Kaempfen,
Emanuela Shkodreva,
Emily Morris,
Euan MacNaughton,
Kate Fahy
IMDb
6.4/
10from
557users
Diterbitkan
11 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
A Paris Proposal (2023)
Emily and Sebastian travel to his hometown of Paris to land the Ad account of famed Durand Diamonds and end up in a tricky situation when the client mistakes them for a happy couple.
Jessica Harmon, Natasha Roth, Desislava Apostolova, Alina Krumova
tt25391064