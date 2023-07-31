  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

557

users

Diterbitkan

11 February 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

A Paris Proposal (2023)

Emily and Sebastian travel to his hometown of Paris to land the Ad account of famed Durand Diamonds and end up in a tricky situation when the client mistakes them for a happy couple.
Jessica Harmon, Natasha Roth, Desislava Apostolova, Alina Krumova
Alexa PenaVega, Nicholas Bishop, Kate Fahy, Vincent Winterhalter, Daniel Lundh, Bethany Brown, Krissi Bohn, Marianne Borgo, Nicholas Woodeson, Elie Kaempfen, Dimo Alexiev, Mila Bancheva, Euan MacNaughton, Kate Nichols, Emanuela Shkodreva, Lubomir Kovatchev, Bertrand Pellerin, Yavor Gadzhev, Emily Morris, Matthew Luret

Diterbitkan

Juli 31, 2023 3:05 pm

Durasi

