IMDb 9 / 10 from 1 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2022

A Muse Never Drowns (2022)

A member of the high school art club called Sakuko falls into the sea while sketching a boat. Witnessing the incident, Saibara creates a painting titled “Drowning Sakuko” and wins an award at a contest, leading the painting to be displayed at school. Moreover, Saibara takes the liberty of announcing that she will paint Sakuko for her next piece during a newspaper interview. Frustrated by the situation, Sakuko gives up on her artistic path and attempts to create a new work with the motif of a “boat” in her home, which is scheduled for demolition.

Nozomi Asao

Miku Uehara, Mimori Wakasugi, Kokoro Morita, Yohta Kawase, Sow Hirosawa, Hiroko Shinkai, Manami Nagisa

