Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Bintang film
Hiroko Shinkai,
Kokoro Morita,
Manami Nagisa,
Miku Uehara,
Mimori Wakasugi,
Sow Hirosawa,
Yohta Kawase
Sutradara
Nozomi Asao
Genre
Drama
IMDb
9/
10from
1users
Diterbitkan
30 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
A Muse Never Drowns (2022)
A member of the high school art club called Sakuko falls into the sea while sketching a boat. Witnessing the incident, Saibara creates a painting titled “Drowning Sakuko” and wins an award at a contest, leading the painting to be displayed at school. Moreover, Saibara takes the liberty of announcing that she will paint Sakuko for her next piece during a newspaper interview. Frustrated by the situation, Sakuko gives up on her artistic path and attempts to create a new work with the motif of a “boat” in her home, which is scheduled for demolition.
