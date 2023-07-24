IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 2,308 users

Diterbitkan 17 December 2008

Oleh mamat

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa (2008)

When Gonzo forgets to mail three letters to Santa, he convinces Kermit and the gang to help him deliver the notes to the North Pole. Along the way, they discover that Christmas is the time to be with those you care about most, as they dash home to make a friends Christmas wish come true.

Kirk R. Thatcher

Jane Krakowski, Richard Griffiths, Steve Whitmire, Madison Pettis, Whoopi Goldberg, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta, Michael Bloomberg, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, David Rudman, Nathan Lane, Jesse L. Martin, Petra Němcová, Steve Schirripa, Tony Sirico, Uma Thurman, Paul Williams, Pam Arciero, Heather Asch, Tyler Bunch, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, James Godwin, James J. Kroupa, Tim Lagasse, Peter Linz, Noel MacNeal, Jim Martin, Paul McGinnis, Martin P. Robinson, Nadine Ellis, Kevin Sateri, Douglas Caldwell, Mary Ann Lamb, Terrance Reddick, Warren Adams, Paul Becker, Peter Conboy, Paul T. Gosselin, Bill Timoney, Guy Veryzer

tt1292569