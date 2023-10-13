Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Man to Kill (1967) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
André Oumansky,
Emilio Sancho,
Jean-Louis Trintignant,
Josep Maria Angelat,
Luis Padrós,
Luis Prendes,
Manuel Bronchud,
Valérie Lagrange
Sutradara
Philippe Condroyer
IMDb
6.3/
10from
182users
Diterbitkan
10 November 1967
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Man to Kill (1967)
Barcelona, 1967. Hans Fromm, a German-born architect, lives an well-ordered everyday life. He has become the target of an antifascist death squad though. Indeed their leader, Julius, whose brother was killed by Schmidt, a merciless S.S., believes, without being absolutely certain, that Fromm and Schmidt are the same man. The team, whose other members are Georges, the son of a deportee liquidated by Schmidt craving for action, Raphaël, a mercenary type, Nils, the photographer and Romain, watch Fromm’s every move until Julius, convinced at last that the quiet German is their man, gives the green light for the operation. They manage to lure the former Nazi to an old house but Schmidt/Fromm won’t let himself be captured so easily…
tt0062633