A Last Note (1995)

A retired actress whose husband has recently died visits her summer home. There she has encounters with old friends and acquaintances who bring various stories and news of death and the past

Kaneto Shindō

Haruko Sugimura, Nobuko Otowa, Hideo Kanze, Kyoko Asagiri, Toshiyuki Nagashima, Mitsuko Baisho, Yutaka Matsushige, Katsumi Kiba, Masahiko Tsugawa, Seiyo Uchino, Akaji Maro, Masaru Baba, Jun Fukunaga, Ken’ichirô Hoshino, Kentarô Kaji, Zengoro Mamiana, Takuya Muramatsu, Hidaki Oikawa, Hayao Okamoto, Masami Okamoto, Yoshiko Tanaka, Kinya Tsuruyama, Koichi Ueda, Tomomi Seo

tt0113186