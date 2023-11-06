Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Haunting in Venice (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Ali Khan,
Amir El-Masry,
Camille Cottin,
Clara Duczmal,
David Menkin,
Dylan Corbett-Bader,
Emilio Villa-Muhammad,
Emma Laird,
Esther Rae Tillotson,
Fernando Piloni
Sutradara
Anna Brabbins,
Kenneth Branagh,
Martin Curry
IMDb
6.8/
10from
32,755users
Diterbitkan
13 September 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
A Haunting in Venice (2023)
Celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, reluctantly attends a Halloween séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
tt22687790