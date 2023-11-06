IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 32,755 users

Diterbitkan 13 September 2023

Oleh LIN

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, reluctantly attends a Halloween séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Kenneth Branagh, Martin Curry, Anna Brabbins

Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, Michelle Yeoh, Dylan Corbett-Bader, Amir El-Masry, Fernando Piloni, Lorenzo Acquaviva, David Menkin, Yaw Nimako-Asameah, Clara Duczmal, Rowan Robinson, Stella Harris, Emilio Villa-Muhammad, Vanessa Ifediora, Esther Rae Tillotson, Winnie Soldi

tt22687790