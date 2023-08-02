IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 1,716 users

Diterbitkan 28 October 2015

Oleh mamat

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015)

A woman in Pakistan sentenced to death for falling in love becomes a rare survivor of the country’s harsh judicial system.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Saba, Asad Jamal

tt5144072