Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Father… A Son… Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Catherine Zeta-Jones,
Diana Douglas,
Karl Malden,
Kathleen Turner,
Kirk Douglas,
Michael Douglas,
Sherry Lansing
Sutradara
Lee Grant
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.8/
10from
159users
Diterbitkan
02 September 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Father… A Son… Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2005)
Kirk Douglas achieved the kind of cinematic stardom that dreams are made of. As the torch was passed to his talented son Michael, it became obvious to everyone that the Douglas dynasty would continue to thrive…
Lee Grant
Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kathleen Turner, Karl Malden, Diana Douglas, Sherry Lansing
tt0810861