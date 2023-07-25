Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Dog’s Will (2000) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil
Bintang film
Aramis Trindade,
Bruno Garcia,
Denise Fraga,
Diogo Vilela,
Enrique Díaz,
Fernanda Montenegro,
Lima Duarte,
Luís Melo,
Marco Nanini,
Matheus Nachtergaele
Sutradara
Guel Arraes
IMDb
8.6/
10from
15,578users
Diterbitkan
15 September 2000
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Dog’s Will (2000)
The lively João Grilo and the sly Chicó are poor guys living in the hinterland who cheat a bunch of people in a small in Northeastern Brazil. When they die, they have to be judged by Christ, the Devil and the Virgin Mary before they are admitted to paradise.
Guel Arraes
Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Rogério Cardoso, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Luís Melo, Virginia Cavendish, Bruno Garcia, Enrique Díaz, Maurício Gonçalves, Aramis Trindade, Marco Nanini, Paulo Goulart, Lima Duarte, Fernanda Montenegro
tt0271383