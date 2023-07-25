IMDb 8.6 / 10 from 15,578 users

Diterbitkan 15 September 2000

Oleh mamat

A Dog’s Will (2000)

The lively João Grilo and the sly Chicó are poor guys living in the hinterland who cheat a bunch of people in a small in Northeastern Brazil. When they die, they have to be judged by Christ, the Devil and the Virgin Mary before they are admitted to paradise.

Guel Arraes

Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Rogério Cardoso, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Luís Melo, Virginia Cavendish, Bruno Garcia, Enrique Díaz, Maurício Gonçalves, Aramis Trindade, Marco Nanini, Paulo Goulart, Lima Duarte, Fernanda Montenegro

tt0271383